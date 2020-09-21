The third game of the IPL 2020 will be held at the Dubai International Stadium between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field in their opening IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The rivalry between the two sides have been healthy over the years. In 15 encounters so far, the SRH has emerged victorious in 8 games while RCB has won 6 matches. Though the odds support SRH, Virat Kohli would be keen to improve his record against David Warner’s side and his team will leave no stone unturned at Dubai.

“It's all about disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage. We have done that too many times. Just because we have a bunch of players that are so skilled, people like seeing them play is the reason why people have had so much expectation as well,” said Virat Kohli earlier.

Here are the latest updates from 3rd match of the IPL 2020:

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal open RCB's innings

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal have opened the innings for RCB

Here are the two teams for today's match:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl first

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and decided to bowl first in third game of the IPL 2020. After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner said, "We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side".

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said, "We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets".

Toss at 7 pm

The toss for the much-awaited high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at 7 pm IST. Here are the squads of the two teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

