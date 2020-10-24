New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab players sported black armbands in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the memory of Mandeep Singh’s father Hardev Singh, who passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness. 

Punjab sent Mandeep Singh as opener against Hyderabad after Mayank Agarwal failed to make it to playing XI after sustaining injury in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. Singh played a brief innings of 17 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan in the fifth over of the match.

Fans and cricket fraternity expressed their condolences to Singh on social media and commended him for turning up for the game hours after losing his father. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

 

The KL-Rahul men are high on confidence after registering three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja