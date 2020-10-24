Kings XI Punjab players sported black armbands in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the memory of Mandeep Singh’s father Hardev Singh

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab players sported black armbands in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the memory of Mandeep Singh’s father Hardev Singh, who passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness.

Punjab sent Mandeep Singh as opener against Hyderabad after Mayank Agarwal failed to make it to playing XI after sustaining injury in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. Singh played a brief innings of 17 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan in the fifth over of the match.

Fans and cricket fraternity expressed their condolences to Singh on social media and commended him for turning up for the game hours after losing his father. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Brave of Mandeep to turn up for the game tonight. Lost his father....yet he’s here putting up a brave face. Strength to you and family. Deepest condolences. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2020

Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! 🙌



Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 24, 2020

Nitish Rana played a day after losing his father-in-law. Mandeep Singh playing after losing his father. Nothing but respect for these two. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 24, 2020

Mandeep Singh lost his dad in the morning & now he is playing in the evening .RIP😓



Your love and Respect Towards game will take you to success 👏



KingKohli is an perfect example ...🔥 pic.twitter.com/uOfl4auOvu — Virat Tamil FC™ (@ViratTamilFC) October 24, 2020

The KL-Rahul men are high on confidence after registering three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja