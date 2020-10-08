Chris Gayle was expected to replace Glenn Maxwell in Thursday’s game owing to the latter’s poor performance so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab decided to leave out Chris Gayle for the sixth consecutive match when they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab’s opening batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in top form but the team’s middle order has been unimpressive in the tournament so far. Gayle was expected to replace Glenn Maxwell in Thursday’s game owing to the latter’s poor performance so far.

Gayle, who is regarded as one of the best T-20 batsmen in the world, has not yet played a single match in the IPL 2020. The 40-year-old had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Punjab had managed to get Gayle on board in Indian Premier League auction in 2018. Rahul has said earlier this week that Gayle will play at the right time for the team in IPL 2020.

