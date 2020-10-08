Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran’s fiery half-century went in vain as the team suffered a 69-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran’s fiery half-century went in vain as the team suffered a 69-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a massive total of 202, Punjab lost its opener Mayank Agarwal for just 9 in the second over of the match. Wickets continued to tumble for the team on the other end as Nicholas Pooran marched on unassisted. The middle order failed to perform again and nine out of the 11 players were dismissed in a single digit score.

Pooran tried to sail Punjab through the total but was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 77 in the 15 over of the match, and shortly afterwards, the team was reduced to 132.

“I think when we lose wickets in the powrplay, it’s always going to be tough and getting Mayank run-out was a disaster. We kept losing wickets after that and it was one of those day where everything went into the hands of fielders,” Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said after the match.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to an excellent start, with openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow putting up a 150-run stand. Warner and Bairstow were dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the 16th over of the innings for 52 and 97 respectively. Wickets tumbled for Hyderabad in quick succession in the final overs of the innings and the team managed to put up a total of 201.

Warner scored his ninth consecutive half-century against Kings XI Punjab, while Bairstow fell short of his century by just three runs.

With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to the third position in the points table, behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, while Kings XI Punjab remains at the bottom with just one win in six matches.

Punjab went ahead in the match without Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle in the playing XI even though its middle order has struggled throughout the tournament. Gayle has so far not played a single match in the tournament.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja