IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH: Speaking to commentators before the beginning of the game, Kumble said that his side is looking to stay positive, noting that the "margin of error is very limited" in the tournament.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the much-awaited clash with Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble on Sunday revealed his side's strategy for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to commentators before the beginning of the game, Kumble said that his side is looking to stay positive, noting that the "margin of error is very limited" in the tournament. He further revealed that Kings XI Punjab would like to focus on what the opposition will do and they will plan accordingly.

"In terms of skill, the length will be the key, the margin of error is very limited. We have discussed that. Focus on that and not get too worried about the size of the ground. As a bowler, the last thing you want is to go in thinking that the ground is small. It's better to be positive," Kumble was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Talking about Kings XI Punjab's game against Rajastha Royals, the 49-year-old veteran Indian cricketer said that they are looking forward to ticking those boxes even in this one. Kumble, however, noted that there are a few areas where KL Rahul's side would need to improve.

"It was a very thorough, professional work in the last game. We are looking forward to ticking those boxes even in this one. The focus will be on that rather than what the opposition will do. The focus is more internal. Sharjah hasn't changed over the years, from the time I have played. The batters are hitting it out of the park these days, the pitch remains the same. It's a smaller ground compared to Dubai," Cricbuzz quoted Kumble as saying.

Kings XI Punjab has played two games in the IPL 2020 so far. While they lost their first match against Delhi Capitals in the superover, KL Rahul's side won comprehensively against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game of the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma