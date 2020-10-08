IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH: David Warner smashes ninth straight half-century against Kings XI Punjab
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner smashed ninth straight fifty against Kings XI Punjab in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Warner has most 50-plus scores against a team in the IPL history.
