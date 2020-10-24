New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: An all-round bowling performance by Kings XI Punjab guided the team to a 12-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a target of 127, Hyderabad were cruising at 56 for no loss until the seventh over.

Three quick wickets of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Abdul Samad brought Punjab back into the game, but they lost track again in the middle overs owing to a steady partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar. The David Warner-men needed just 27 runs off the last four overs with two well set batsmen in the middle, but four quick wickets turned things around. Hyderabad eventually collapsed at 114, losing the game by 12 runs. This is the lowest total successfully defended by Kings XI Punjab in the history of the Indian Premier League.

“I am just speechless right now to be honest,” Punjab skipper KL Rahul said after the match. “Very happy with the show from the boys. The world done is always behind the scenes, not just the players, but the support staff. You can’t change much in a player in two months but you can always make them mentally bettie and that’s what coach Kumble, Andy, Charl, Jonty, and Wasim have done.”

Asked to bat first, Kings XI Punjab lost opener Mandeep Singh for just 17 in the fifth over of the match. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle built a brief partnership but they were dismissed in quick succession. Wickets continued to tumble for the team in the middle overs and they were eventually reduced to just 126.

“Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took out foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us, it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn’t get across the line,” Warner said after the match.

With four consecutive wins, the KL Rahul-men have jumbed from the bottom of the points table to the fifth spot. Wins in the remaining three matches will take them through the playoffs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja