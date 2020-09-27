Pooran dived full length over the rope to prevent a certain maximum hit by Sanju Samson.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab's player Nicholas Pooran made a sensational save at the deep mid-wicket during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on Sunday. The Carribean dived full length over the rope to prevent a certain maximum hit by Sanju Samson.

Sharing the video of the moment on Twitter, Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called it the best save he had seen in his life. The fielding drew similar reactions from cricket fraternity, celebrities, and fans alike.

"This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!" Wrote Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja