Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanju Samson's fiery 85 off 42 balls and Rahul Tewatia's phenomenal 53 off 31 balls helped Rajasthan Royals chase mammoth 224 against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This is also the highest successful run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Asked to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch, Kings XI Punjab had a brilliant start after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scoring registering second-highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament. While Rahul scored a handy 69 off 54 balls, his partner Agarwal scored his maiden IPL hundred on Saturday, hitting 106 off just 50 balls. Rahul and Agarwal's innings helped Rajasthan set a mammoth target of 224 for Rajasthan.

Rajasthan, in reply, didn't have a great start as its opener Jos Butler early in the run chase. However, skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson ensured that Rajasthan stay in the hunt. Smith also scored a handly 50 off 27 balls to build a partnership with Samson. Samson, meanwhile, was the main aggressor for Rajasthan as smashed Punjab's bowlers in his fiery 85. Samson also won the player of the match award for his innings.

Rahul Tewatia was another star for Rajasthan as he scored a phenomenal 53 off just 31 balls to help Rajasthan chase the target. Tewatia was struggling initially but in the 18th over, he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to help Rajasthan get back in the chase. Tewatia's five sixes of Cottrell changed the whole game and helped Rajasthan chase a record 224 against Punjab in Sharjah.

Following the match, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul called it a 'great game' and said that there were plenty of positives for his team. "The game keeps you humble all the time, I honestly did think we had the game in our pocket. Towards the end, they batted well and put pressure on our bowlers which led to mistakes. I back them to do the job, they have done well in the last two games, it's ok to have one bad game. It's good that this came early in the tournament, they will only learn from this and come back strongly," KL Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith lauded his batsmen, especially Tewati for the way he hammered five sixes off Cottrell in an over. "We got an idea about the conditions here in the last game. It's a small ground, we always thought if we have wickets in the shed we always have a chance. Samson is hitting sixes at will at the moment. We saw in the nets that he was hitting the ball like he did in that over to Cottrell. Credit to him. Three sixes off Cottrell would have got us back in the game, that's great self-belief. Lokked like we could be chasing over 250 at one point, credit to the bowlers for pulling things back," Smith said after the match.

Brief Score:

Kings XI Punjab: 223 for 2 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 106, KL Rahul 69; Ankit Rajpoot 1/39)

Rajasthan Royals: 226 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Sanju Samson 85, Rahul Tewatia 53, Steve Smith 50; Mohammed Shami 3/53)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma