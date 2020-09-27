IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR: Rahul-Mayank hit record opening stand for Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal broke the record for the highest opening partnership for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League history during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday
Publish Date: Sun, 27 Sep 2020 08:35 PM IST
Posted By: Lakshay Raja