KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal broke the record for the highest opening partnership for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League history during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal broke the record for the highest opening partnership for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League history during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday

Posted By: Lakshay Raja