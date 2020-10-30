KL Rahul is the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to score over 600 runs in a season twice in the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul crossed the 600-run mark for the second time in the history of Indian Premier League during match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Rahul formed a potent opening combination with Mayank Agarwal this season to provide Punjab an impressive start in most of the matches.

Rahul is the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to score over 600 runs in a season twice in the IPL. Back in 2018, he had scored 659 runs in 14 matches at an average of 54.91 and a strike rate of over 158. At the time of filing this report, Rahul has scored 618 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2020 at an average of 61.80 and a strike rate of over 131.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is the only player to have scored over 600 runs in a single season three times in the history of IPL.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja