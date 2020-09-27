KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal propelled Kings XI Punjab to the highest poweplay score of the Indian Premier League 2020 during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Agarwal went on to smash his maiden century in the IPL off just 45 balls, before being dismissed on 106 by Tom Curran in the 17th over of the match. During the innings, Rahul and Mayank broke record for the highest opening partnership for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and invite Punjab to bat first. Punjab had went into the match with unchanged squad, meaning that Chris Gayle missed out in the playing XI for the third consecutive match. The Jamaican cricker is yet to play a match in the IPL 2020.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja