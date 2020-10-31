IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: However, Gayle's fiery innings was not enough for Kings XI Punjab to win as Rajasthan Royals defeated KL Rahul's side by 7 wickets to end their winning streak.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Gayle, who scored a blistering 99 off 63 balls on Friday, has surpassed Yuvraj Singh to hit the most number of sixes against Rajasthan Royals. Gayle, who is known as Bradman of T20 cricket, 8 maximums in his innings to achieve this record which was once held by Yuvraj Singh.

However, the Jamaican batsman's fiery innings was not enough for Kings XI Punjab to win as Rajasthan Royals defeated KL Rahul's side by 7 wickets to end their winning streak. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old now has 29 sixes to his name against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Players who have hit most sixes against Rajasthan Royals in IPL:

Chris Gayle -- 29 sixes

Yuvraj Singh -- 28 sixes

AB de Villiers -- 24 sixes

Dinesh Karthik -- 21 sixes

Gayle, meanwhile, also achieved another record during his innings. On Friday, the 41-year-old became the only cricketer in the world to hit 1,000 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

"I don't know the record (about the 1,000 sixes), I'm still hitting it well. The hard work and the dedication over the years have paid off," Gayle said during the post-match conference.

The West Indies legend, who is regarded as the best T20 batsman, also achieved an unwanted record and became the first cricketer in the history of the IPL to get dismissed for 99. Gayle, who currently plays for Kings XI Punjab, was last dismissed on 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

"Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it's all about the mental aspect of my game and that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the cricket the same way," Gayle said after the match.

"To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it's a century (laughs)," he added.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab are currently at the fourth position in the points table of the tournament. They have won six games from 13 matches and have 12 points at a net run rate of -0.133.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma