New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle was not picked in the Kings XI Punjab's playing XI for game 9 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Gayle, who is regarded one of the best T-20 batsmen in the world, has not yet played a single match in the IPL 2020.

40-year old Gayle had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Punjab had managed to get Gayle on board in Indian Premier League auction in 2018. Rahul has said earlier this week that Gayle will play at the right time for the team in IPL 2020.

Punjab had lost its opening enounter at the IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. The team then registered a massive 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match and secured second spot in the points table. Gayle was missing in action in both the matches.

Meanwhile, Rajastan Royals have won the toss and invited Punjab to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Punjab's Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Rajasthan's playing XI: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off in the United Arab Emirates last week.

