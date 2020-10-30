Chris Gayle has several other records on his name in the shortest format of the game, including the highest score and most number of sixes in the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle became the first player to hit 1000 sixes in the T-20 cricket during his 99-run knock against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Jamaican cricketer has several other records on his name in the shortest format of the game, including the highest score and most number of sixes in the Indian Premier League.

41-year-old Gayle has scored 4753 runs in 131 IPL appearances at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of over 150. He has six centuries to his name in the IPL and is the only player to be dismissed on 99 twice in the league's history. He is also the player to score 6000 runs from sixes alone in the T-20 cricket.

“Getting out on 99 is unfortunate,” Gayle said. “To be honest, it’s all about the mental aspect of my game and that’s what keeps me going. I am enjoying the cricket the same way. I would love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still a long way to go. It’s an important game for us.”





Posted By: Lakshay Raja