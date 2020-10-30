IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Gayle is the only batsmen in the history of the IPL who has been dismissed for 99 runs twice.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Gayle, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen to play T20 cricket, achieved a rare feat in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The Jamaican batsman, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, scored a brilliant 99 off 63 balls, helping his side set a 186-run target for Rajasthan Royals in game 50th of the tournament.

Gayle, who came to the crease in first over of the game, smashed Rajasthan Royals and was looking set to get another century. He, however, dismissed by Archer for 99 in the 20th over. By getting out to Archer, the 41-year-old became only the second in the history of the IPL to be dismissed for 99 runs twice. He was also dismissed for 99 in 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Following his innings, Gayle was asked about missing a hundred and Jamaican batsman gave a classy reply. The West Indies legend said that getting out on 99 was 'unfortunate' but it is a century for him "in his mind".

"Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it's all about the mental aspect of my game and that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the cricket the same way," Gayle said.

"The hard work and the dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it's a century (laughs). We just need a win," he added.

Meanwhile, Gayle on Friday achieved another feat and became the first player in the world to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket. "I don't know the record (about the 1000 sixes), I'm still hitting it well," Gayle said when asked about his record in the shortest format of the game.

