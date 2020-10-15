Virat Kohli has played 186 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and 14 in Champions League since 2008.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli became the first player to appear in 200 matches for a single franchise in the T-20 cricket when he came out to bat against Kings XI Punjab in game 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Sharjah.

Kohli has played 186 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and 14 in Champions League since 2008. Reacting to the achievement, Kohli said at the toss that it is an honour for him to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for thirteen years.

“RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 for them is unbelievable. I wouldn’t have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they’ve kept me and I have stayed on,” Kohli said after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Punjab.

Kohli is followed in the record by English player James Hildreth, who played 196 matches for Somerset.

