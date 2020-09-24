Dean Jones’ demise has come as a shock for his fans and cricket fraternity alike. At the time of his death, he was in Mumbai for the off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League currently being played at the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore players sport black armbands as a mark of respect for former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after suffering a massive cardiact arrest in Mumbai.

Jones’ demise has come as a shock for his fans and cricket fraternity alike. At the time of his death, he was in Mumbai for the off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League currently being played at the United Arab Emirates.

Dean Jones, who was popularly known as "Professor Deano", had played 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries. Jones most notable innings in Test cricket was his double hundred against India in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986. He scored 210 runs in that match which also remains the highest score by an Australian batsmen in India.

Through the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jones was regarded among the best One Day International batsmen in the world and had been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year. His batting was characterized by his nimble footwork and his willingness to take risks made him a trendsetter in the limited overs cricket.

Jones redefined the ODI cricket was to be played in the decades to come. In his career, he had appeared in 164 ODI matches and scored 6068 runs with an average of 44.62. His versatile batsmanship, coupled with frentic running between the wickets would put immense pressure on the opposition and set the trend for how we know the ODI cricket today.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja