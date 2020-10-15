Virat Rohit-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has had an impressive campaign so far and will be loking to maintain their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will hope to break their losing streak when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 31 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Bangalore has had an impressive campaign so far and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum tonight.

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle can be part of Punjab’s playing XI tonight after having missed out on the first seven matches. Punjab’s middle order has failed to perform throughout the tournament and Gayle’s presence will be a respite for the team.

The match will be played at Sharjah from 7:30 pm. Here’s all you need to know ahead of Punjab’s must-win game against high-flying Bangalore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been excellent for batsmen so far in the tournament. Team batting first will be looking to get a total of over 190. Both the teams have some hard hitters and a high scoring game could be on the cards tonight.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah will be 32 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will fall by a couple of degrees as the match progress. The humidity will be mere 10 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

Predicted playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Simran Singh (Wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Posted By: Lakshay Raja