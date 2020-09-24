Gayle was seen warming up ahead of the toss and it was expected that he will be playing today.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has not been picked in the Kings XI Punjab Playing XI for Match 6 of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Gayle had also missed out on the playing XI for the team’s opening encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The Jamaican cricketer was seen warming up ahead of the toss and it was expected that he will be playing today.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The team is going unchanged for the match.

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

The Virat Kohli men will be looking forward to continue their winning steak, while the Kings XI Punjab would like to start afresh after a heart-breaking end to their opening encounter against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and the teams stand level with 12 wins apiece. However, of the last five encounters, the Bangalore-based franchise has won four.

The two teams had last played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2014 and Punjab had won the contest by five wickets. This year, the venue has not been the best of wickets to bat on, considering that Teams batting first in the initial two matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium had managed to defend a score of around 160.

