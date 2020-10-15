AB de Villiers did not come out to bat until the end of sixteenth over, when Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost half their side for just 134.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Netizens were left baffled over Royal Challengers Bangalore’s decision to send youngsters Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube to bat ahead of AB de Villiers at critical junctures of match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

Bangalore had lost its openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch in the first seven overs. To the surprise of fans and pandits alike, the team decided to send first Washington Sundar and then Shivam Dube, even though skipper Virat Kohli was batting on the other end.

De Villiers did not come out to bat until the end of sixteenth over, when Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost half their side for just 134. The move backfired as de Villiers was dismissed for just 2 by Mohammed Shami in the eighteenth over of the match.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

If it was the match-up of AB vs leg spin that caused him to come down at no 6, then Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi must strut around for the rest of their cricket career, tell their relatives we were the reason the great AB didn't come out to bat! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2020

"AB De Villiers has been playing cricket for 15 years, has faced all kinds of bowler. Your best batsman should be facing the maximum deliveries, if he had faced 25 balls, the ball he got out to would've travelled over the ground." - Kevin Pietersen. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja