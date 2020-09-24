Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 in just 69 balls guided his team to a mammoth total of 206 at a loss of three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rahul was dropped twice by RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the 18th over the match, first when he was on 83 and later on 90. In the following over, he scored three sixes and two boundaries and then two sixed off the last two balls on the innings to guide his team to 206.

Prior to the 18th over, it felt at as Kings XI Punjab would finish with 175 but a flurry of sixes by Rahul guided the team past 200.

During the innings, Rahul became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has acheived the feat in his sixtieth IPL game. The 28-year-old has surged ahead of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 2000 runs in 63 matches. Currently, Chirs Gayle leads the pack of fastest players to reach the 2000 runs-milestone in minimum matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja