New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A sensational 69-ball 132 by skipper KL Rahul helped Kings XI Punjab register a 97-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 207, Bangalore lost its three key players — Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe and skipper Virat Kohli -- for just five runs in the initial overs. AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch tried to balance the innings but they were dismissed by the Punjab spinners in quick succession. The team continued to lose wickets and collapsed for just 109.

Bangalore had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Sharma provided a solid start to the team in the powerplay. The team was playing at a run rate of 8 without a loss of wicket at end of the powerplay. Agarwal was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 26 in his first over.

Rahul carried on the innings, scoring half century off just 32 balls. During the innings, he became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has acheived the feat in his sixtieth IPL game. The 28-year-old has surged ahead of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 2000 runs in 63 matches. Currently, Chirs Gayle leads the pack of fastest players to reach the 2000 runs-milestone in minimum matches.

Rahul was dropped twice by RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the 18th over of the match, first when he was on 83 and later on 90. In the following over, he scored three sixes and two boundaries and then two sixed off the last two balls on the innings to guide his team to 206.

Prior to the 18th over, it felt at as Kings XI Punjab would finish with 175 but a flurry of sixes by Rahul guided the team past 200.

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle was not picked in the Kings XI Punjab playing XI for today's match as well. He had not been included in the team for the opening encounter against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

During the match, the players of both the teams today sport black armbands as a mark of respect for former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after suffering a massive cardiact arrest in Mumbai. Jones’ demise has come as a shock for his fans and cricket fraternity alike. At the time of his death, he was in Mumbai for the off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League currently being played at the United Arab Emirates.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja