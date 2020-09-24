Rahul was supported by Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored 26 before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first over.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab’s skipper KL Rahul’s half-century in 38 balls gave the team a solid start in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul was supported by Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored 26 before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first over.

During the innings, Rahul became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has acheived the feat in his sixtieth IPL game. The 28-year-old has surged ahead of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 2000 runs in 63 matches. Currently, Chirs Gayle leads the pack of fastest players to reach the 2000 runs-milestone in minimum matches.

Days after enduring a heartbreaking defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over of Match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab started afresh against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the history of the IPL and they stand level with 12 wins apiece.

The Bangalore-based franchise had registered a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week and will be looking forward to continue their winning streak. The team will miss the service of its all-rounder Chris Morris who was injured ahead of the opening encounter.

The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. The venue has witnessed teams batting first defending a modest total of around 160.

