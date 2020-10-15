Chris Gayle was set to be part of Kings XI Punjab's playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was rendered unfit at the last moment due to food poisoning.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle found a spot in the team's playing XI in match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday after having warmed the bench for half the season of the Indian Premier League 2020.

In a short video shared by the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab earlier this week, Gayle had hinted that the game 31 of IPL 2020 will mark his return to the side. “To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe boss is back. I know you have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe boss again, which I hope not,” Gayle had said.

Punjab had managed to Gayle on board in the Indian Premier League auction in 2018. The Jamaican cricketer was set to be part of team’s playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was rendered unfit at the last moment due to food poisoning.

Gayle had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja