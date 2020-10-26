IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: The Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to seal its position for the IPL 2020 playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders will face a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab on Monday in game 46 of the tournament at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The Kings XI Punjab have rediscovered their form, winning their last four matches. In their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they managed to win despite putting a paltry 126/7 on board. With their bowlers in form, Kings XI Punjab looks a complete package and would look to continue their winning momentum.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have been too inconsistent. However, the Eoin Morgan's side will be high on confidence after their wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Pitch report:

It is expected that the pitch will support the fast bowlers initially. However, the cricket experts suggest that the spinners will play a crucial role in the second half of the match.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to hover around 29 and 33 degrees in the evening. The humidity will be around 39 per cent while the wind speed will be about 21 kmph.

Dream11:

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable play XI of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Kings XI Punjab: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Squad of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

