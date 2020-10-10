Chasing a modest total of 165, Kings XI Punjab had got a wonderful start as both of its openers -- KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- smashed fifties.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said he has "no answers" to describe how the team lost the nail-biting thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday even after having dominated the game for the major part.

“We started well, we got close, but honestly I have no answers. Just have to keep coming hard in the next seven and win a few,” Rahul said after the match. “We bowled well, it’s the first game on this new strip but the bowlers adapted well by swinging the ball early and getting wickets in the powerplay, which is the only way to keep them below 180.”

Chasing a modest total of 165, Kings XI Punjab had got a wonderful start as both of its openers -- KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- smashed fifties. At one point, it seemed that Kings XI Punjab will easily win the match but Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine turned the match in slog overs of the game

Punjab needed six runs off the last ball to take the match into the super over. Maxwell tried to heave the final delivery over the cover boundary but the ball landed just millimetres before the boundary hoarding and bounched on the half-volley into the rope. Punjab lost the contest by just two runs.

“We weren’t satisfied at any stage during the run-chase, you’re only satisfied when you win. Mayank and I started off well, but if you lose wickets in clusters at the end, it’s hard to get over the line,” Rahul said.

