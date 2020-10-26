Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Gayle's blistering half-century and an all-rounder performance from bowlers helped Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in game 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With this win, Kings XI Punjab have moved to the fourth position at the points table and strengthened their chances to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. This was also the fifth consecutive win for KL Rahul's side.

Earlier in the day, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first. His decision to field first proved correct as Kolkata Knight Riders lost their top order -- Nitish Rana (duck), Rahul Tripathi (7) and Dinesh Karthik (duck) -- inside the powerplay.

Later, skipper Eoin Morgan (40 off 25 balls) and opener Shubhman Gill (57 off 45 balls) counter-attacked and at one point it looked that KKR will put up a huge total on the board. However, the two were dismissed quickly by KXIP bowlers and the lower order -- Sunil Narine (6) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (6) -- failed to consolidate.

In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score just 149 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. For Kings XI Punjab, Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball as he picked up three important wickets for 35 runs in his four overs. Shami was well-supported by Chris Jordan and Ravi Bishnoi who picked up two wickets each.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma