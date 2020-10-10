IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Chris Gayle, who is considered as one of the best T20 players, had to warm the bench once again in game 24th of IPL 2020.

Abu Dhabi | Jagran Sports Desk: Despite the continuous struggle of the middle order, Kings XI Punjab on Saturday made no changes in their playing XI and left Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle, who considered the of of the best T20 players, out of their side for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Speaking about the team's decision to leave Gayle out of the playing XI, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that Gayle- along with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, is one of the senior members of the side and "have kept the team positive" despite successive losses in IPL 2020.

"We have a lot of experience like Anil, Andy and Jonty. We have Gayle and Maxi and seniors who have kept it positive. We just haven't turned it around in the big moments that's why we are at the bottom of the table," Rahul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Gayle, who is with Kings XI Punjab since 2018, is regarded as the most destructive batsman in T20 cricket. He, however, has struggled in the last few months and have not been at the best of his form which is a reason why Kings XI Punjab has been consistently ignoring him.

However, Kings XI Punjab's middle order has been struggling in the 13th season of the IPL and many cricket experts and fans have pointed that the 40-year-old should be in the playing XI of KL Rahul's side. Earlier, media reports had also suggested that Gayle might play for Punjab in their next match as the team management is 'unhappy' with the performance of Glenn Maxwell who has been able to live up to the mark.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble on Saturday accepted that his team has played 'some bad cricket' in the tournament so far. He, however, said that team's morale is high and Kings XI Punjab will soon make a comeback.

"It's been a collective effort, we have had a few good individual performances, but we will need to fire collectively. A win will help us to get things back in place. Not much of a change (regarding dew), we have been here for a month and a few (when asked about playing in the afternoon heat). We will have to manage the players well, that'll be key," Kumble was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma