New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has not been picked in the Kings XI Punjab Playing XI for their opening encounter in the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals. The team went ahead with four foreign players — Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell.

Punjab has won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals. The match is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Punjab had finished sixth in IPL 2019 and will be looking forward to change its fortunes this year.

Both the teams have never lifted a trophy in the history of the tournament, though on paper they look promising this year. Delhi had qualified for the playoffs last years after a gap of seven seasons, while Punjab has not played a playoff match since 2014.



Delhi capitals seems to have a slight advantage over Kings XI in the spin department, with bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, and Axar Patel. Pitch report suggests that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium may offer some assistance to spinners of the team bowling first today. Delhi will perhaps be hoping to win the toss and field first to capitalise on the same.

Here are the playing XI for the two teams:



KXIP Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

