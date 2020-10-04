Chris Gayle had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle missed out from the Kings XI Punjab's playing XI for game 18 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Gayle, who is regarded one of the best T-20 batsmen in the world, has not yet played a single match in the IPL 2020.

Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in phenomenal form in the tournament so far and Gayle is likely to miss a few more matches.

40-year old Gayle had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Punjab had managed to get Gayle on board in Indian Premier League auction in 2018. Rahul has said earlier this week that Gayle will play at the right time for the team in IPL 2020.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja