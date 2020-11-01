IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Updates: The 53rd game of the tournament is underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab in game 53rd of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK have made three changes to the side and brought Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur in their playing XI. KXIP, meanwhile, have made two changes and brought Mayank Agarwal and James Neesham.

Kings XI Punjab, after a dismal run in the first half of the tournament, have regained their form and have looked one of the best sides. The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are out of the tournament. However, the rise of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad are some positives that MS Dhoni's side can take with themselves this season.

Here are the Latest Updates from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi:

Gayle is out now!

Trouble mounts for Kings XI Punjab as Tahir has dismissed Gayle for 12. (KXIP: 72/4)

Shardul Thakur gets Nicholas Pooran

Shardul Thakur has dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 2. (KXIP: 68/3)

Lungi Ngidi gets KL Rahul

Rahul has been dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 29. (KXIP: 62/2)

Lungi Ngidi gets the much-needed break for CSK

Lungi Ngidi has got the breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings and has dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 26. (KXIP: 48/1)

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal give KXIP solid start

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have given Kings XI Punjab solid start.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal begin KXIP's innings

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will start the innings for Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar will open the bowling for Chennai Super Kings.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

CSK win toss, opt to bowl first

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. "We will bowl first. Definitely not (when asked if it was his last game ever for CSK). They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game. We have a few changes. Faf, Tahir and Shardul in; they replace Watson, Santner and Karn," says MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul says, "A key match, it's pretty simple for us, go out, enjoy and win the game. They are both fit and they are both playing (when asked about Mandeep and Mayank). Maxi misses out, Neesham comes in, Arshdeep misses out for Mayank. My role is to make sure everyone bats around me - we have the firepower in Chris and Pooran, it's important for us to get a good start".

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Toss at 3 pm

The toss between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 3 pm today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma