Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad then went on the score match-winning 62 off 49 balls after the controversial umpiring. Kings XI Punjab have virtually been knocked out of the race to the playoffs after this defeat.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Umpiring controversy struck the Indian Premier League 2020 again when Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged not-out by the third umpire at a crucial moment in match against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the match when Gaikwad sliced a flighted delivery by Ravi Bishnoi towards backward point. An alert Mandeep Singh dived forward and caught it close to the ground. The soft signal was out but the decision was referred to the third umpire, who, after multiple reviews concluded that a part of the ball touched the ground before being caught by Singh.

Punjab’s dugout was left in disbelief as many thought the catch was taken up clean. Skipper KL Rahul was seen having a word with the onfield umpires, while coach Anil Kumble was on his feat, dissatisfied with the decision.

Gaikwad then went on the score match-winning 62 off 49 balls. Kings XI Punjab have virtually been knocked out of the race to the playoffs after this defeat.

Here are some reactions on Twitter on the the controversial umpiring:





That Chris Jordan short run and now this Mandeep Singh catch. Kings XI Punjab have every right to be upset. #IPL2020 #KXIPvCSK — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 1, 2020

"umpiring error in this game, KXIP lost it in superover and now they are knocked out of IPL"



this 01 run = 02 points and they would have been in playoffs haha#IPL2020#KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/oyCPN9YLqc — jattu. (@jammyfcb) November 1, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja