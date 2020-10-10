The BCCI has allowed the Indian Premier League franchises to transfer or loan both capped and uncapped players this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mid-season trasfer window will open up for both capped and uncapped players for the first time in the Indian Premier League history following the end of the double headers on Sunday. Teams placed at the bottom three in the points table will be eager to rope in a few players to give a fresh start to their campaign in the tournament.

Things have not worked out as expected for Kings XI Punjab and it remains to be seen whether the team would get rid of its big players such as Chris Gayle. Gayle has not played a single match in the tournament, partly because the team’s opening batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in excellent form.

The transfer window opens up after every team has played at least one match with every other team participating in the tournament. Here are the transfer window rules you should know:

Both capped, uncapped players eligible for transfer

The BCCI has allowed the franchises to transfer or loan both capped and uncapped players, provided they have not played more than two matches in the tournament. Such was not the case until last year, when only uncapped players were eligible for transfer.

Franchises should mutually consent on the player transfer

The transfer is possible only if there is a mutual consent between the two franchises.

Mid-season transfer to open from Tuesday

The mid-season transfer opens only when each team has played at least one game against every other team in the tournament. The double headers will end on Sunday and the mid-season transfer will open from Tuesday.

Is it possible for teams to transfer players like Chris Gayle?

Yes. Gayle has not played a single match in IPL 2020 and he can be transferred by Punjab since any player being transferred should not have played more than two matches in the tournament.

