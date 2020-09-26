Both KKR and SRH will be hoping to register their first victory after losing their opening encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both KKR and SRH will be hoping to register their first victory after losing their opening encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will be missing the service of Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury. At present it is unclear whether injured Kane Willianson will be part of SRH's playing XI for today's game. Given that the UAE pitch assist spinners, Hyderabad might go ahead with Afghanistani all-rounder Mohammed Nabi. As for KKR, the team might go ahead with two changes -- Rinku Singh can replace Nikhil Naik, and Prasidh Krishna might replace Sandeep Warrier.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 17 times in the IPL history, of which Kolkata have won 10 times, though in the recent five encounters, Hyderabad holds slight advantage with three victories.

Who can win today's high voltage encounter?

While Head to head stats favour Kolkata, this contest could very well be won by Sunrisers Hyderabad, given the balance that Mohammed Navi will bring to the team in conditions that assist the spinners.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivan Mavi, Shubham Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijar Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Posted By: Lakshay Raja