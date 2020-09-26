UAE pitches are slow and assist the spinners, though the team batting first in the last two matches here managed to put up decent scores.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Rirders will lock horns with Sunriders Hyderabad in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. KKR and SRH had lost their opening encounters to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively, and will be hoping to open their points tally in IPL 2020.

It remains to be seen whether Kane Willianson will return to the Sunrisers side. The New-Zealand batsman had suffered a quadriceps injury while training ahead of the tournament. In addition, SRH's Mitchell Marsh has also been ruled out of the IPL 2020 with an ankle injury. Ahead of today's content, let's look at the pitch and weather report:

Pitch Report

The previous two games at the venue has suggested that the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers. UAE pitches are slow and assist the spinners, though the team batting first in the last two matches here managed to put up decent scores. The side that wins the toss will look to bowl first considering the dew factor.

Weather Forecast

The temperature at Abu Dhabi will be 36 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will remain the same during the match. The humidity will be 37 per. There is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubham Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(c/wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummings, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivan Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sndeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja