Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After losing their first matches in the tournament, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders would look to win their first game in the 13th season of the India Premier League (IPL).

While Dines Karthik-led KKR lost their opening game against Mumbai Indians by 49 runs, David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first match by 10 runs against Royal Challenders Bangalore. The two teams, however, will lock horns against each other on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and would look to win their first game in IPL 2020.

Where to watch the eighth match of the IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time and venue:

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST).

Probable Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Dream XI:

Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma

