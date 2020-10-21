Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the IPL history and the former holds an advantage with 14 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to avenge their first leg defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore when the two sides face each other in game 39 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Resurgent Kings XI Punjab has threatened Kolkata’s spot in the top four of the points table and the latter will be hoping for a win tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Sunil Narine will return to Kolkata’s playing XI after having been cleared of suspect bowling action by BCCI. Barring possible Narine-Russell swap, KKR is likely to retain the same side. Bangalore will be hoping that its opener Aaron Finch finds his form tonight.

Head-to-Head stats:

Kolkata and Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the IPL history and the former holds an advantage with 14 wins. Kolkata have won the IPL twice while Bangalore has reached three IPL finals but never lifted the trophy.

Who will win today’s match?

With six wins in nine matches, Bangalore will begin as favourites against Kolkata tonight. The Virat Kohli-men had defeated KKR by 82 runs in the first-led clash of the tournament and is likely to emerge victorious tonight as well.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja