Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 21 times in the IPL history and won ten games each.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after chasing down highest Indian Premier League total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who were the protagonist of Rajasthan’s record run chase on Sunday.

Kolkata on the other hand have the likes of Andre Russel and World Cup winning English skipper Eoin Morgan. The team currently sits on the seventh spot on the points table and will be seeking to cement its place in top four with the win.

The two teams have met each other 21 times in the IPL history and won ten games each, while one was abandoned during the 2015 edition of the tournament. KKR, however, have a better record in the last 5 encounter against RR, having lost just one match.

Who will win today’s match?

While both the teams are equally good on paper, the Rajasthan batsmen are in top form (having had notched 200 plus score in both the matches) and may guide the team to a third consecutive win tonight at the Dubai International Stadium.

Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja