New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians will look to secure their maiden win in the Indian Premier League 2020 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The star-studded match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST).

Though Mumbai Indians lost its opening match against Chennai Super Kings in the same ground on Saturday, the team’s line-up is more or less expected to be the same. All eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell, who had a successful Caribbean Premier League outing earlier this year.

Pitch report suggests that the grass covering may help the seamers with the new ball. Mumbai has some big names in the pace department on its side and this may help the team. The dew might come into play during the second innings of the match. If so, the two teams will be looking forward to bowl first. The lack of an experienced Indian pacers in the line-up could pose problems for the Kolkata Knight Riders.



Probable Playing XI:

KKR XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin MorganDinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti .



MI XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya,James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

SQUAD:



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi

Prediction: With a much more well-rounded team — considering the conditions in the UAE — Mumbai Indian is likely to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders

Posted By: Lakshay Raja