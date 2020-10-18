IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Updates: The 35th game of the tournament is underway between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran News Desk: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first in game 35th of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is back in KKR's playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna. In another change, Pacer Lockie Ferguson has replaced Chris Green. Sunrisers Hyderbad have brought in Basil Thampi in place of Khaleel Ahmed while big-hitting all-rounder Abdul Samad is also back in the mix.

The two teams have performed fairly in the tournament so far and are currently placed at the fourth and fifth position at the point table. However, both sides have failed to perform consistently in the tournament so far and would expect their players to step up more and shrug off their inconsistencies.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Solid start for KKR

Shubman Gill (20 off 18 balls) and Rahul Tripathi (22 off 12 balls) have given KKR a solid start. In 5 overs, KKR have scored 42 runs without losing a wicket.

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi to open for KKR

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have arrived at the field to open for Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma will open the bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan and Basil Thampi

SRH win toss, opt to bowl first

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik , Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Toss at 3 pm

The toss for the 35th game of the IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma