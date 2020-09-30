Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 21 times in the IPL history and won ten games each.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in game 12 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Rajastan-based franchise currently tops the points table and will be looking to maintain their winning streak in the tournament.

All eyes wil be on Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who were the protagonists of the team's record run chase of 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Kolkata and Rajasthan have faced each other 21 times in the IPL history and won ten games each.

Here are the latest updates from game 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals:

KKR five down

Rajasthan Royals have taken an upper hand in this game. Kolkata Knight Riders are five down now.

Archer dismisses Karthik for 1, Kolkata four down

The KKR skipper has been dismissed for just one. The team is in trouble now with four batsman back in the pavillion.

Gill falls short of half-century

Shubman Gill has been dismissed just three runs short of his fifty. Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell are in the middle now.

Tewatia breaks partnership, Rana departs for 22

Here's a crucial breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals. Rana departs for 22 just when the partnership was beginning to look threatening.

Kolkata innings is gaining momentum after shaky start.

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana look in control at the moment. Kolkata Knight Riders' innings has gained momentum after a shaky start

KKR off to a slow start

Kolkata are off to a slow start inside the powerplay, though Shubman Gill looks in good form at the moment.

Unadkat provides early breakthrough, Narine departs for 15

Unadkat has dismissed Sunil Narine for 15. Kolkata Knight Riders are one down inside powerplay.

Steady start for Kolkata

Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine have given a steady start to Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan are wicket-less after four wickets.

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine begin Kolkata's innings

Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine have begun Kolkata Knight Riders' innings. Jofra Archer is with the new ball.

Both sides unchanged

Both sides are unchanged today. The two teams had won their respective last matches.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(wk), Steve Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(c, wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals opt to field

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 12

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm today.

