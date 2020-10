Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and the latter has a slight advantage with 13 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in game 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Saturday. The two sides have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and KKR has a slight advantage with 13 wins.

It remains to be seen whether Ravichandran Ashwin will be the part of Delhi Capitals’ playing XI tonight . The spinner had sustained a shoulder injury during the franchise’s opening game in the IPL 2020 while fielding.

Here are the latest updates from game 16 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals:

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Norte, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk,c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to field against Delhi Capitals

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja