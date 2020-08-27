IPL 2020: Know the protocols players will follow under bio-bubble

One of the protocols include wearing a special Bluetooth wrist band that will sound an alarm if they break the social distancing rule. The band will be worn by both, the players and their family members and can only be taken off when they go to sleep.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Players participating in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League beginning September 19 in the United Arab Emirates will have to follow several protocols throughout the tournament, which includes a prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble. The protocols were communicated to the players during a webinar conducted by IPL officials in the UAE on Monday, as per a report by The Indian Express.

One of the protocols include wearing a special Bluetooth wrist band that will sound an alarm if they break the social distancing rule. The band will be worn by both, the players and their family members and can only be taken off when they go to sleep.

Players will be prohibited to go to another players room. They can only meet each other at the doors of their rooms or in the designated meeting areas, during which they will have adhere to the two-metre social distancing requirement.

Sharing the difficulty of this protocols from the players’ point of view, Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat told Express, “I think that restriction about not going into each other’s rooms will be the most difficult part for us players. We have never faced it in the past. You need someone to talk to when you are away from home for such a long time. It’s easier to say than to actually do it but there is no choice.”

The promise of Bio-bubbles is one of the significant factors behind the resumption of international and franchise cricket amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Players participating in the upcoming edition of the IPL are presently undergoing a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

Among other protocols include, sitting inside the team bus in a zig-zag fashion and using the designated areas like gym, team room to communicate with other players.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja