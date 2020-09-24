New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: K L Rahul has become the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has acheived the feat in his sixtieth IPL game. Currently, Rahul is leading his side against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the tournament. The 28-year-old has surged ahead of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 2000 runs in 63 matches. So far, he has scored 35 runs in 25 deliveries. Currently, Chirs Gayle leads the pack of fastest players to reach the 2000 runs-milestone in minimum matches. The West Indies player has acheived the 2000-run figure after playing 48 matches. Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh comes a close second who has acheive dthe milestone in 52 matches.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha