Sunil Narine will be suspended from bowling in the Indian Premier League 2020 if he is reported for suspect bowling action again.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine was reported for suspect bowling action by the on-field umpires after match against Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Narine has been placed on the warning list and will be suspended from bowling in the Indian Premier League 2020 if he is reported again.

“The report was made by the on-field umpires to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Mr Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament,” an Indian Premier League release read.

“Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” it added.

Narine’s two wickets for 28 runs in four overs were instrumental in Kolkata’s last-ball win against Kings XI Punjab. With the win, the team had moved to the third spot in the points table. Narine has taken five wickets in six matches at an average of 35.60 in the IPL 2020.

This is not the first time the West Indian bowler has been reported for suspect bowling action. Back in 2014, Narine had missed out on the final match of the Champions League T20 for the same reason. The following year, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket but was later cleared for bowling in all formats of domestic and international cricket. In 2018, Narine’s action was reported again during the Pakistan Super League, but was cleared soon after.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja