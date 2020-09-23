Kolkata Knight Riders are in trouble as the team has lost crucial wickets in its opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th season of Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders are in trouble as the team has lost crucial wickets while chasing a target of 196 set by Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR's most danegrous player Andre Russell was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer sent a fiery yorker hitting the stumps. Earlier, Rahul Chahar trapped Dinesh Karthik in front of the stumps with a googly. Sunil Narine also departed after he edged one from James Pattinson to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Shubman Gill was dismissed as well when he tried to go for a maximum as the required run rate kept mounting, but he mistimed the ball and gave it straight to Kieron Pollard.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma's masterful 80 and some lacklustre bowling and fielding from Kolkata Knight Riders helped Mumbai Indians post 195/5 in the IPL match between the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rohit nearly played through the innings for his side, falling to Pat Cummins only in the 18th over. KKR managed to restrict MI in the last two overs after Rohit fell, with the four-time champions otherwise looking set to score more than 200 runs for much of the innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha