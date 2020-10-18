IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: This year, cricket fans across the country have witnessed three super overs in the tournament so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket lovers across India on Sunday witnessed a thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in game 35th of the IPL 2020.

While David Warner's captain's innings ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad take the game to the super over, Lockie Ferguson bowled brilliantly and claimed five wickets in the match to help Kolkata Knight Riders win their fifth game in the tournament.

Another interesting fact about SRH vs KKR's match was that it was the third super over in IPL 2020, the most in the history of any one season of the cash-rich league so far.

While the season saw its first super over clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in second game of the tournament, the next super over was witnessed in match number 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Talking about Sunday's game, the Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to get the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 on the points table.

Thanks to a brilliant bowling effort from Lockie Ferguson, Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to just two runs in the super over, which they chased easily to register their fifth win in the tournament.

"The team has been going good. Pleasure to get an opportunity and do well. We’ve obviously had a big sit with no cricket which is interesting back home. Had a couple of warm-ups and a lot of training sessions," said Ferguson, who was awarded the man of the match award.

"Always getting David Warner, especially start of the Super Over was satisfying. It’s great having Morgs, we’ve both been part of this. Was good to use of his experience. Will take this win, enjoy tonight. It was a tough win on a very tough wicket," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan also praised Ferguson for his 'outstanding' effort and said that the "hunger and drive" which showed on the field on Sunday was 'pleasing'.

"Dre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl. I think he showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over after not starting well. He's a superstar player for us. Hopefully, we can gather up some momentum after this," Morgan said in the post-matct conference.

