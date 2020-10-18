Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi has admitted to Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct during game 35 of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Without expanding on the nature of the offence, the IPL said in a release that Tripathi has admitted to Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct.

The release read: “Rahul Tripathi, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi. Mr Trupathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.”

The release noted that for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is “final and binding.”

