IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in super over thriller at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In one of the most thrilling contest this year, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday defeated David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in super over in game 35th of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Lockie Ferguson was the star for KKR as he got five wickets in the match and helped his side win the crucial game against SRH.

The Kiwi pacer for his efforts was given the man of the match award. His five wickets in the game got KKR the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 while Sunrisers stay put on 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs.

Earlier in the day, David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision which surprised many. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to make full use of the opportunity as their batsmen struggled on the slowish pitch in Abu Dhabi.

Shubman Gill (36 off 37 balls), Rahul Tripati (23 off 16 balls), Nitish Rana (29 off 20 balls) got starts but were unable to convert them into a big innings. Later, skipper Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (29 off 14 balls) helped KKR reach 163 in their 20 overs.

On contrary, Sunrisers Hyderabad got a good start as their openers -- Jonny Bairstow (36 off 28 balls) and Kane Williamson (29 off 19 balls) smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. However, the middle order of SRH was once again exposed as Lockie Ferguson picked up 3 important wickets and gave just 15 runs from his four overs.

Nonetheless, Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to tie the match, thanks to a skipper's knock from David Warner, who scored 47 runs off just 33 balls. With Warner's heroic efforts, the match moved into the super over. However, Lockie Ferguson proved to be the "Knight in Shining Armour" with his storehouse of variation as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with only a three run-target to chase, which they chased easily.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 163 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Gill 36, E Morgan 34, D Karthik 29 not out; T Natarajan 2/40)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 163 for 6 in 20 overs. (D Warner 47 not out, J Bairstow 36, K Williamson 29; L Ferguson 3/15)

